Dock Spiders Charge Past the Growlers

FOND DU LAC, WI - A 10-run bottom of the first fueled the Dock Spiders to takedown the Growlers and split the two game series against each other at Herr-Baker Field. The win also snapped a three game losing skid as Fond du Lac had the bats red hot in the eight hit and 13 run performance.

The Dock Spiders came into tonight's game with plenty of energy putting up 10 runs to start. The rally started with a Matt Hansen two RBI double and was furthered with a Patrick Graham three RBI double that punctuated a triumphant offensive inning.

From that point on the Dock Spiders offense cooled off but Fond du Lac's defense kept the Growlers out of reach, combining for six strikeouts in the following eight innings with the Dock Spiders using five arms in total. The pitching rotation succeeded in quieting the Growlers offense early- holding the Growlers to two of their seven hits in the first four innings.

Offensively, the Dock Spiders saw Patrick Graham and Matt Hansen notch a multiple hit performance as Hansen went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double, a triple and four RBI. Graham also had a productive night at the batter's box going 2-for-5 with two runs, a double and four RBI as well. Additionally the offense was greatly helped by the Growlers pitching rotation that gave up six hit-by-pitches and 11 walks.

On the mound Ben Kasten debuted for the Dock Spiders, earning his first win of the season while also going three innings deep and clocking his first Northwoods League strikeout.

The Dock Spiders defense had a solid outing as well producing two double plays. Additionally, the outfield flexed its muscles and showed off their speed many times with Landon Mensik laying out to catch a linedrive, later Mensik had an outfield assist, throwing out a Growler with a heated throw to second base..

Next home game is tomorrow against the Wausau Woodchucks and falls on a Lake Winnebago Shantymen and Bobblehead giveaway promotion night. Come out to Herr-Baker Field where the Dock Spiders will celebrate Wisconsin winter culture with specialty uniforms and a Shantymen Bobbleboy for the first 500 fans courtesy of Destination Lake Winnebago Region.

