Early Blast, Late Drama: Rockers Edge Battle Creek 8-5
June 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers jumped out to a big lead early and held off a late surge to take down the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 8-5 on Thursday night.
Cayden Sheffield got the offense rolling in the second inning with a three-run homer to left, putting Green Bay up 3-0. Max Humphrey added an RBI single in the fifth, and Parker Martin scored on a sacrifice fly in the sixth to stretch the lead to 5-0.
Starting pitcher Koshiro Ohno was dominant through five scoreless innings before turning things over to Drew Aguiar, who kept the shutout going into the sixth.
The Rockers broke it open in the eighth. Sheffield doubled home Aidan Kuni, and David Ballenilla followed with a two-run double to score Sheffield and David Mysza- who had reached on an error- making it 8-0.
But Battle Creek didn't back down. Kenney Fabian walked in a few runs and hit a few batters in the bottom of the eighth, trimming the lead to 8-2. Jayden Martin struggled in the ninth, allowing three more runs to make it 8-5.
With the tying run on deck and two outs, Tomas Lopez was called in and recorded the final out to lock down the win.
Green Bay now heads to Madison for a weekend series against the Mallards as they look to keep momentum rolling on the road.
Images from this story
|
Green Bay Rockers outfielder Cayden Sheffield
Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2025
- Woodchucks Taken Down at Lakeshore in Series Finale - Wausau Woodchucks
- Early Blast, Late Drama: Rockers Edge Battle Creek 8-5 - Green Bay Rockers
- Rockers Look to Even Series Behind Ohno in Battle Creek - Green Bay Rockers
- Huskies Come out on Top in Four Hour Game, Best the Big Sticks 10-6 - Duluth Huskies
- Lumbermen Score Late to Top Honkers, Win 8-5 - La Crosse Loggers
- Kingfish Drop Second Game of Doubleheader to the Leprechauns - Kenosha Kingfish
- 'Nooks Split Doubleheader in Walk-Off Fashion - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.