Stingers Drop Series Finale Against The Larks
June 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, MN- The Willmar Stingers (12-11) dropped the series finale against the Bismarck Larks (8-18), 15-7.
In the top of the second inning, the Larks scored one.
The Stingers walked the bases loaded with no outs to start of the bottom of the second. Right fielder Joey Craig walked in Matthew Pena to get Stingers on the board.
Larks scored two in the third and two in the fourth.
The Stingers threatened in the bottom of the fourth but were unable to score.
Larks scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning
After Ryan Kramer and Landon Franklin reached safely, Joey Craig doubled to score both the runners.
The Larks answered back with seven runs of their own.
Brock Larsen got the bottom of the fifth going with a single. Ryan Kramer drove in Larsen with a two-run home run.
In the sixth, the Stingers loaded the bases before catcher interferences on the Larks scored Ryan Kramer from third.
In the top of the seventh Bismarck plated one run.
In the top of the eighth, the Larks plated another run
In the bottom of the eighth Matthew Pena hit his fifth home run of the year.
Joey Craig went 2-4 with three RBIs and a walk.
Ryan Kramer went 2-5 with two RBIs and a home run.
The Stingers will hit the road to take on the La Crosse Loggers with first pitch set for 6:35p.m. CST on NWL+.
The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
