Kingfish Drop Second Game of Doubleheader to the Leprechauns

June 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish took a 6-5 loss to the Royal Oak Leprechauns in the second game of their doubleheader and their third game of the series.

The Kingfish started out strong, just as they did in their previous game, with Ivan Dahlberg sending Aidan Camberg home on an RBI single to make it a 1-0 game.

It turned into a back-and-forth battle quickly, as Royal Oak found its spark and took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second. The Kingfish fought back, tying things up at two apiece by the end of the second, but the Leprechauns continued their rally, proceeding to make it 5-2 by the fifth.

However, Kenosha came back yet again, tying the game 5-5. The Fish were familiar with the situation of needing a walkoff win, considering how they won their first game of the afternoon with Ryan Bakes' walkoff home run, but after allowing Royal Oak to score one in the top of the ninth, they could not do the same, resulting in a 6-5 loss.

The Kingfish will face the Leprechauns in the last game of their four-game series tomorrow evening at 6:35 p.m. at Historic Simmons Field.







Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.