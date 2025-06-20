MoonDogs Stung, Split Series with Express
June 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
The Mankato MoonDogs split the series tonight with the Express.
The MoonDogs starter tonight, making his debut, was Tyler Foster (UC Irvine). Foster would throw for 4 innings of work, facing 19 batters and striking out 1!
The Express would start their scoring by adding 1 at the top of the second. They would extend their lead in the top of the fourth, 2-0 Express.
The first MoonDogs reliever was Bryan Garrett (High Point University). Garrett would put in an inning of work, facing a total of 9 batters!
The Express would hit the gas in the top of the fifth, scoring 4 runs. 6-0 Express.
Taking over on the mound was Alex Thomas (Butler University). Thomas would record 2 innings of work with 1 strikeout through 9 batters!
Our last arm on the mound tonight was Adrian Beltre Jr. (San Diego). Beltre would pitch for 2 innings of work, facing a total of 8 batters, with 1 strikeout!
The MoonDogs would give their best rebuttal in the bottom of the ninth, scoring 3 runs. Cannon Peery (Grand Canyon University) would hit an RBI single, scoring Jace Estes (Florida State University). Josey Williamson (University of Alabama) would then come around the base path to score off a fielder's choice. To end the inning, Peery would score from a double play.
The MoonDogs would fall tonight to the Express, 6-3.
