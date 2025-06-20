Spitters Extend Winning Streak to Five with Sweep

June 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford, IL - The Traverse City Pit Spitters finish the sweep against the Rockford Rivets in game two, 8-7.

Aaron Piasecki and Grady Mee continued to be a force to be reckoned with as they both instantly reached base to lead off the game. Piasecki scored the first run of the game on a base hit by Brett Rozman to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Mee later scored on a wild pitch thrown by Cole Edwards to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 2-0. In the bottom of the third inning, AJ Malzone led off with a single to right field. He later scored on a passed ball to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

The middle innings were quite successful for the Pit Spitters as Nathanael Coupet led off the top of the fourth inning with an infield base hit. After he worked himself around the bases, he scored on a sacrifice flyout hit by Colton Roquemore to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 3-1. Alfredo Velazquez kept the inning alive with a two out walk. He then scored on a double hit to right field by Piasecki to make it 4-1. A walk and a single started the top of the fifth inning for the Pit Spitters. Brandon Sanchez scored the first run of the inning on a passed ball to further the Pit Spitters lead to 5-1. Hunter Herndon joined the hit parade with a base hit driving in Rozman to give the Pit Spitters a 6-1 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Rivets took a big step forward in their comeback. Loading the bases to begin the inning is a great area to begin. The Rivets plated a couple of runs on a wild pitch thrown by Nic Mirabella to cut the Pit Spitters lead down to 6-3. Cade Climie singled to left field scoring another run to make it 6-4.

With their lead diminished, the Pit Spitters were looking for some insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning. Rozman walked and Collins singled to start the inning off right. Herndon drove in his second run of the game to extend the lead back to 7-4. To cap it off, Roquemore drove in Collins to give the Pit Spitters a 8-4 lead.

Time was running out for the Rivets offense, as they entered the bottom of the eighth inning. Thompson walked to lead it off. He later scored on a triple to right field hit by Tate Shimao to bring the Rivets within 8-5. He later scored on a groundout to make it 8-6. Down to their final three outs of the game, Tommy Townsend doubled to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning. After a couple of quick outs, Cooper Cohn singled to right field scoring Townsend to pull within one at 8-7. That was it for the Rivets as they were swept by the Pit Spitters for the first time this season.

The Pit Spitters finish the road trip on a five-game winning streak and are now in a tie for first place with the Kalamazoo Growlers. The team will be back home tomorrow night for the beginning of a two-game homestand against the Royal Oak Leprechauns. First pitch is 7:05PM.







