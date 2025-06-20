Rockers Look to Even Series Behind Ohno in Battle Creek

June 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After falling 14-6 in Thursday night's series opener, the Green Bay Rockers (13-10) return to MCCU Field on Friday looking to even the series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (12-11). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.

Green Bay took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning with back-to-back two-out doubles from Max Humphrey and Collin Helms, followed by an RBI single from Aidan Kuni. Caleb Daniel later launched his first home run of the season, but Battle Creek responded with big innings in the middle frames to take control.

The Rockers will turn to right-hander Koshiro Ohno in Game 2, hoping to close out their Michigan road trip on a high note. Ohno has been a consistent piece of the Rockers' rotation and will look to set the tone before the team begins a four-game series against the Madison Mallards this weekend.

The first two games of that set will be played at Warner Park in Madison, followed by two at Capital Credit Union Park in Ashwaubenon early next week.

With the season nearing its midpoint, Green Bay looks to regain momentum and head into the Madison series with confidence.







