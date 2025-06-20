Woodchucks Taken Down at Lakeshore in Series Finale

MEQUON, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks jumped out to an early series lead at Lakeshore with back-to-back wins earlier this week, but the Chinooks answered with two wins of their own, taking Friday's finale 7-5 to split the four-game set.

It's only the third time this season where the Woodchucks lost back-to-back games. Wausau remains five games above .500 with a 15-10 record, and they now have an 8-8 record on the road in 2025. It's the ninth straight game that Wausau has played on the road, and the Woodchucks have a 5-4 record in that stretch.

While Wausau could not find the series win on the road against Lakeshore, Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) had his most impressive performance of 2025. The second-year Woodchuck and 2024 Northwoods League All-Star finished 2-4, and drove in all five of Wausau's runs. It's the third time Soliz has registered five or more RBIs with the Woodchucks.

Lakeshore established a big lead early, scoring four runs in the top of the first and forcing Wausau to play catch-up from the start. However, Wausau made up much of the ground on one swing, when Soliz destroyed a three-run home run that hit the scoreboard at Kapco Park in the bottom of the first. It was the first home run in 2025 for Soliz, and his 11th as a Woodchuck, and it made the score 4-3.

The Chinooks would score one run in the fourth, and two in the sixth to take a four-run lead, before Max Soliz would strike again. Soliz drilled a two-RBI double into right center field to cut Wausau's deficit in half and make the score 7-5. Wausau had just two extra-base hits on the night, both coming from Max Soliz. However, the Woodchuck bats could not come alive in the late stages, giving Lakeshore a tight win for the second consecutive day.

Friday's loss set Wausau back slightly in the race for the top spot in the Great Lakes West first-half standings. The Woodchucks are now at least a game and a half out of first place, with division leader Madison picking up a win in its first game of a doubleheader against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Game two is underway, and the Mallards currently trail 4-2 in the ninth. A win would extend Wausau's deficit to two games.

Wausau's longest road trip of the season will finally conclude tomorrow when the Woodchucks travel to face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. The Woodchucks are currently 3-1 on the year against Fond du Lac, outscoring the Dock Spiders 41-22 in their first four meetings.

Then, on Sunday, Wausau will make its long-awaited return to Athletic Park when they host Fond du Lac at 1:05 p.m. That will begin a stretch where Wausau will play seven of its next nine games at home to finish the first half. Fans can find tickets to all Woodchucks games during the 2025 season by visiting woodchucks.com.







