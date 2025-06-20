La Crosse Puts on an Offensive Show En Route to a 14-5 Win

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Loggers set the tone from the first pitch when RJ Hamilton drove a pitch over the left field wall. La Crosse would never look back.

It was a dazzling offensive display featuring 14 runs on 24 hits, led by Mateo Gray. The designated hitter from UCF accounted for five of those hits.

The Honkers had contributions from a number of hitters who helped Rochester to stay in the game through the early parts of the ball game.

Maddox Haley had his fifth home run of the year with a beauty of a fly ball that cleared the centerfield fence. Tommy Eisenstat pieced together a pair of RBI's, scoring Hara in the sixth and Charney in the eighth.

It was a night to forget, however, for the Honkers who dropped their fifth straight and now fall to 1-10 at home on the season.

The Honkers will have a chance to change that this weekend as they welcome the surging Thunder Bay Border Cats for two straight. First pitch for Saturday's game is set for 6:35 PM, Jacob Tostado will start for Rochester.

La Crosse will return home in sole possession of first place in the Great Plains East. They will welcome Wilmar for two games this weekend.







