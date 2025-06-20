La Crosse Puts on an Offensive Show En Route to a 14-5 Win
June 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Loggers set the tone from the first pitch when RJ Hamilton drove a pitch over the left field wall. La Crosse would never look back.
It was a dazzling offensive display featuring 14 runs on 24 hits, led by Mateo Gray. The designated hitter from UCF accounted for five of those hits.
The Honkers had contributions from a number of hitters who helped Rochester to stay in the game through the early parts of the ball game.
Maddox Haley had his fifth home run of the year with a beauty of a fly ball that cleared the centerfield fence. Tommy Eisenstat pieced together a pair of RBI's, scoring Hara in the sixth and Charney in the eighth.
It was a night to forget, however, for the Honkers who dropped their fifth straight and now fall to 1-10 at home on the season.
The Honkers will have a chance to change that this weekend as they welcome the surging Thunder Bay Border Cats for two straight. First pitch for Saturday's game is set for 6:35 PM, Jacob Tostado will start for Rochester.
La Crosse will return home in sole possession of first place in the Great Plains East. They will welcome Wilmar for two games this weekend.
Northwoods League Stories from June 20, 2025
- La Crosse Puts on an Offensive Show En Route to a 14-5 Win - Rochester Honkers
- First Place Rox Power Way to 7-3 Win - St. Cloud Rox
- Madison Mallards Split Doubleheader with Wisconsin Rapids Rafters - Madison Mallards
- Late Comeback Effort Falls Short, Rivets Swept by Pit Spitters - Rockford Rivets
- Stingers Drop Series Finale Against The Larks - Willmar Stingers
- The MoonDogs Split with the Express - Mankato MoonDogs
- Dock Spiders Charge Past the Growlers - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- MoonDogs Stung, Split Series with Express - Mankato MoonDogs
- Spitters Extend Winning Streak to Five with Sweep - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Taken Down at Lakeshore in Series Finale - Wausau Woodchucks
- Early Blast, Late Drama: Rockers Edge Battle Creek 8-5 - Green Bay Rockers
- Rockers Look to Even Series Behind Ohno in Battle Creek - Green Bay Rockers
- Huskies Come out on Top in Four Hour Game, Best the Big Sticks 10-6 - Duluth Huskies
- Lumbermen Score Late to Top Honkers, Win 8-5 - La Crosse Loggers
- Kingfish Drop Second Game of Doubleheader to the Leprechauns - Kenosha Kingfish
- 'Nooks Split Doubleheader in Walk-Off Fashion - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Honkers Stories
- La Crosse Puts on an Offensive Show En Route to a 14-5 Win
- Rochester Drops Another Mayo Field Heartbreaker, 8-5
- Honkers Lose in Extras, as Bucks Explode in Tenth for 9-5 Victory
- Pitching Masterclass from Chris Peterson Helps Bucks over Honkers
- Honkers Split Doubleheader with Waterloo