Madison Mallards Split Doubleheader with Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

Madison, WI- The Madison Mallards (16-8) rallied for a stunning comeback in the first game of a doubleheader against Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (8-17), but dropped the second game on Friday night at Warner Park.

Game 1

The Rafters struck first in the third inning, jumping out to a 2-0 lead on a two-run single from Erik Parker (University of Georgia). They added on in the fifth, as Andre Modugno (University of Alabama) ripped a three-run double to make it 5-0. The offense kept rolling in the sixth, plating three more runs to stretch the lead to 8-0.

Down by eight, the Mallards mounted a ginormous rally in the sixth inning. Noah Sheffield (Florida State University) got things started with a two-run double to put Madison on the board. An error and a pair of bases loaded walks quickly cut the deficit to three. Then, with the bases loaded, Mikey Bell (Gonzaga University) launched a go-ahead grand slam to put the Mallards in front, 9-8. In a stunning turn of events, Madison exploded for 13 runs in the inning to storm into the lead.

Bell's blast marked his first home run of the season, and the Mallards added two more runs in the seventh to extend their lead to 15-8. The Rafters scratched across one in the ninth, but Madison held on to complete the comeback victory.

Jase Schueller (Lubbock Christian University) earned his first win of the season on the mound in relief for the Mallards. Ashton Poole (Iowa Central Community College) was charged with the loss for the Rafters.

Game 2

The offense slowed down through the early innings of the second game. Brandon Cahill (Walsh University) delivered four scoreless innings for the Mallards, allowing just one hit and striking out three.

The Rafters broke the scoreless tie in the fifth when Mason Onate (Pensacola State College) brought in a run with an RBI groundout. An inning later, Parker added to the lead with a two-run single, pushing the score to 3-0.

The Mallards began to chip away in the bottom of the eighth, scoring twice- Jimmy Anderson (Heartland Community College) came home on an error, and Carson Hansen (University of Kentucky) added an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to one. But the Rafters tacked on an insurance run in the ninth and held on to secure the win, and split the doubleheader.

Kameron Douglas (Alabama State University) earned the win in relief for the Rafters, while Merritt Jay (Harding University) was charged with the loss for Madison. Tony Torres (Southeastern Louisiana University) picked up his first save of the season.

The Mallards are back in action at Warner Park on Saturday night against the Green Bay Rockers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







