Madison Mallards Overcome Early Deficit, Pull Away to Beat Rockford Rivets

June 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Rockford, IL - The Madison Mallards (13-7) used a late offensive surge to pull away from the Rockford Rivets (12-9) in a high-scoring 17-8 victory on Tuesday night.

The Mallards found themselves in an early hole, as Rockford jumped out to a 4-1 lead. But they responded in the third inning, starting with an RBI single from Dominic Jacoby (University of Louisville) that brought home Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State University). Madison added two more runs in the frame to even the score at four.

Madison pulled ahead in the sixth inning. Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) gave the Mallards the lead with a sacrifice fly, and Noah Sheffield (Florida State University) followed with a two-run single to extend the advantage to 7-4.

Rockford closed the gap with a three-run sixth, trimming Madison's lead to one. But the Mallards responded with two runs in the eighth on wild pitches, then exploded for seven more in the ninth - highlighted by a two-run triple from Noah Sheffield, who wrapped up a standout night with three hits and four RBIs.

Charlie West (University of Connecticut) earned the win on the mound for the Mallards, his first of the season. Ben Catrambone (Limestone College) was charged with the loss for the Rivets. Joe Husak (University of Iowa) picked up his fourth save of the season. The victory keeps the Mallards on top of the Great Lakes West, while Rockford ends the night locked in a first-place tie in the Great Lakes East.

The Mallards will travel to Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday night to face the Rafters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison will return home to Warner Park on Thursday night to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.