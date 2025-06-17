Rockers Go for Series Sweep Behind Gebhardt on Singo Night

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (13-9) will look to extend their win streak and secure another home series sweep tonight as they take on the Lakeshore Chinooks (7-15) in game two at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with fans invited to enjoy Singo Night presented by Network Health, featuring music bingo and prizes before the game.

Last night, the Rockers dominated from start to finish, blanking the Chinooks in a 9-0 statement win. Caden Crask-Weeks delivered his best outing of the season, tossing five shutout innings while allowing just one hit. The offense backed him up in a big way, with key performances from Parker Martin, Eli Selga, and Eric Jeon, who roped a bases-clearing triple to break the game open.

Taking the mound for Green Bay tonight is Braden Gebhardt, who enters the game with a 4.00 ERA and will look to keep the Chinooks quiet for a second straight night. Lakeshore will counter with Nate Gray as they try to avoid the sweep and snap Green Bay's growing momentum.

Green Bay's offense has shown no signs of slowing down, outscoring opponents 21-6 over their last three games. With timely hitting, shutdown relief, and momentum on their side, the Rockers will look to keep the good times rolling in front of their home crowd.







