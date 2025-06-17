Rockers Dominate Chinooks in Last Game of Homestand
June 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (13-9) took another controlling victory to complete the sweep against the Lakeshore Chinooks (7-14 by a score of 20-7).
Green Bay started out hot with a four-spot in the first, kickstarted by a two-run homer by Collin Helms and two RBI singles from Aidan Kuni and Parker Martin. The Chinooks put up two runs in the top of the third, but in the bottom of the frame, the Rockers opened the floodgates scoring eight runs, including five walks. It didn't stop there, as four more Rockers came in to score in the fourth and three runs scored on a home run by Martin to extend to a 19-3 lead.
Braden Gebhardt threw three innings, allowing one run and striking out four Chinooks. He earned the win in the process. Kendall Dove made his Rockers debut with two innings with no earned runs and Avery Duncan, the Green Bay native, pitched two scoreless frames as well. Simon Aluko pitched two innings to close out the game and send Green Bay to their fifth consecutive win.
The Rockers will begin another road trip as they head to Rockford to take on the Rivets in the doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 1:05pm. They will be back home next Monday for the second half of a four-game home-and-home series with the Madison Mallards with first pitch set for 6:35pm.
