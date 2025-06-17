Clutch Hitting Pushes Growlers over Battle Jacks 7-6

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (12-8) used a strong final inning to defeat their rival, the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (10-11), in game one of a three game series Monday night.

The offenses from both sides would begin the scoring in the second, as Mike Sprockett would bring in Kalamazoo's first run, and Ryan Kroepel would bring in two of Battle Creek's three second innings runs. Growlers starter Brady Koester would last just two innings before Juju Thompson would take over. Following a scoreless third, both teams would add one in the fourth, as Kalamazoo's Antonio Perrotta would pick up a solo homer. The Growlers offense would retake the lead in the fifth, with a two out rally as the score moved 6-4 in favor of the road team.

The Battle Jacks would add a run in the sixth before a chaotic seventh inning. A leadoff walk turned into runners on first and second following a throwing error on a Brian Heckelman sacrifice bunt. A successful sacrifice bunt following would bring two runners into scoring position, where a Joshua Algarin single would tie the game. The fifth batter of the inning would strikeout, before Caleb Estrada would reach a two strike count. A pitch in the dirt from Kalamazoo reliever Bryce Brassfield would cause Estrada to trigger, as Heckelman would charge in from third. Growlers catcher Mike Sprockett would be caught appealing the swing to first, as Heckelman would come in to score. The throw would never be made to first. Kalamazoo manager Cody Piechocki would use his appeal as the umpires met together on the infield grass. Following the meeting, the batter would be called out on a swing, meaning Heckelmans run did not count. The eighth inning would open on a 6-6 score.

A scoreless top half, thanks to Battle Creek's Elijah Norris, would lead into the bottom of the eighth, where Ryan Skjonsby would reach via a hit by pitch, as Trent Rice would come on as a pinch runner. A sac bunt and stolen base would move Rice to third, before a suicide squeeze by Sam Griffith. As the bunt was laid down, Kalamazoo's Antonio Perrotta would flip to catcher Mike Sprockett who would narrowly apply the tag to Trent Rice, while batter Sam Griffith would fall to the ground, allowing for a 3-2-4 double play for the Growlers to end the inning.

With the game still tied, Kalamazoo pinch-hitter Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe would be plunked by a fastball, before moving to second on a Jayce Lee sacrifice bunt. Antonio Perrotta would strikeout moving reliever Elijah Norris one out away from escaping the jam. However, JD Crisp would send an 0-1 fastball near his chin to shallow right field, scoring Rienstra-Kiracofe and giving Kalamazoo a 7-6 lead. Donny Tober would pitch a 1-2-3 ninth, along with two strikeouts, to earn the win.

The Growlers and Battle Jacks will face off again Tuesday as the series moves back to Kalamazoo. The game is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.







