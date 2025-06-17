Rox Win Doubleheader over Willmar

June 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox infielder Austin Haley makes a throw

ST CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (16-4) took down the Willmar Stingers (10-9) twice on Tuesday and extended their lead in first place of the Great Plains West.

In game one, St. Cloud would score the first run of the ballgame in the third inning, with an Austin Haley (Kansas State) RBI single.

Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) would later use his speed and take advantage of an error by Willmar to sprint home and score run number two in the bottom of the fifth.

The late game pair of Jordan Kolenda (Kent State University) and Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) on the mound for St. Cloud would seal the victory in game one for the Rox to win 2-0.

In game two, the offense sparked in the fourth frame to score three runs. It all started with Dominic Smaldino (University of California), who hit a solo home run to take the lead 1-0, followed by a two-RBI single from Cayden Gaskin (University of South Carolina) to make it 3-0.

On the mound, Riane Ritter (University of St. Thomas) would throw 5.2 innings, allowing just one run on the night.

In the fifth, the Rox would hit back-to-back doubles by Jackson Cooke (University of Pittsburgh) and Nolan Geislinger (Iowa Western CC), and would extend the lead to 5-0 by the end of the fifth.

The Rox would go on to win 5-1, and move to 16-4 on the season.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game of game one was Austin Haley.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game of game two was Riane Ritter.

The Rox will travel to Willmar for another doubleheader against the Stingers on Wednesday. The next Rox home game will be Monday, June 23rd, at 6:35 against the Badlands Big Sticks. There will be a Tote Bag Giveaway for the first 300 fans, presented by Magnifi Financial. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

