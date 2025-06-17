Spitters Survive Postponement and Dominate

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters take game one of the series against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, 13-9 after a daylong weather postponement.

In a hitter friendly ballpark, the Pit Spitters offense started out the top of the second inning hot. Nathanael Coupet led off by reaching base on an error committed by the first baseman. A single from Cade Collins and a walk drawn by Grady Mee loaded the bases with just one out. Aaron Piasecki collected his first of many RBIs with a single to right field scoring two runs to give the Pit Spitters a 2-0 lead. Brandon Sanchez followed up with a single of his own to center field scoring Mee to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 3-0. Adam Broski capped off the big inning with a two-RBI single that pushed the Pit Spitters lead to 5-0.

The Rafters didn't waste any time getting back to even in the bottom of the second inning. With two on, and one out, Jack Guerrero doubled to center field, clearing the bases to cut the Pit Spitters lead down to 5-2. Mason Onate hit the Rafters' second double of the inning driving in a run to make it 5-3. After a two out walk, Gunnar Mayo cleared the bases with a single to right field tying the game at 5-5.

Broski led off the top of the ninth inning with a single to right field for the Pit Spitters. Shortly after, Coupet came through with a single to center field that plated Broski to give the Pit Spitters a 6-5 lead. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Mayo led off with a single to center field for the Rafters. After striking out back-to-back times, down to their final strike of the game, Madden Ocko doubled to center field to tie the game back up at 6-6.

With the help of the runner starting at second base rule in the top of the 10th inning, the Pit Spitters had bases loaded with just one out. Broski came through once again by working a walk to give the lead back to the Pit Spitters at 7-6. J.J. Garcia led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a sacrifice bunt to push Chris Diaz, who started the inning on second base, to third. Following a Pat Costin walk, Onate singled to right field scoring Diaz to tie the game once more at 7-7.

As both teams were getting ready to begin the 11th inning, lighting struck near the ballpark resulting in a delay. The storm then progressively got worse, and the game was pushed to Tuesday evening. The 11th inning was a quick, scoreless frame of work for both sides. In the top of the 12th, Brandon Sanchez drew a walk to put runners on the corners. Brett Rozman came through with a single to right field plating two runs, to give the Pit Spitters a 9-7 lead. The offense kept rotating as they loaded the bases with one out. Alfredo Velazquez grounded into a fielder's choice to score another run to make it 10-7. Collins grounded out to short following the fielder's choice to score one more run for the Pit Spitters to give them a 11-7 lead. To cap it off, Mee singled to right field, clearing the bases allowing two more runners to score to further extend the Pit Spitters lead to 13-6.

In the bottom of the 12th inning, Adam McKelvey struckout the first two batters he faced. He then allowed a double to center field that scored Ocko to cut the Pit Spitters lead down to 13-8. Finally, Onate singled to center scoring Erik Parker to give the game it's final score of 13-9.

The Pit Spitters secure their first win of the road trip and improve to 10-11 on the season. The team concludes their series against the Rafters at 6:35PM CT tonight.







