Humphrey Strikes Twice as Spitters Are Walked Off

June 14, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay, WI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters drop game one against the Green Bay Rockers, 7-5.

The Pit Spitters were looking to get ahead quickly against one of the Northwoods League's best offenses. In the top of the second inning, Adam Broski led off with a single followed with a walk drawn by Brooks Sartain to put two runners on with no outs. Following a sacrifice bunt dropped by Hunter Herndon, Colton Roquemore hit a groundout to short allowing Broski to score to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. Grady Mee kept the offense rolling in the top of the third inning with a double to right field. A couple of back-to-back groundouts allowed Mee to score to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 2-0.

Pitching dominated until the bullpen took over for the Pit Spitters. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Andrew Cotton came into pitch for the Pit Spitters and instantly loaded the bases. Cotton allowed a walk to Eric Jeon allowing a run to score, cutting the Pit Spitters lead down to 2-1. David Ballenilla tied the game with a sacrifice flyout, bringing the score to 2-2. To cap off the already productive inning for the Rockers, Max Humphrey hit a go-ahead three-run home run to give the Rockers a 5-2 lead.

Down for the first time in the game, Grady Mee led off the top of the eighth inning with a solo home run on the first pitch he saw to make it 5-3. Nathanael Coupet singled to left field to keep the lineup turning over; he was replaced by Alfredo Velazquez on the bases. He later scored on an error committed by right fielder Caleb Daniel to pull the Pit Spitters within one run, bringing the score to 5-4. Another error cost the Rockers another run, this time by Brayden Buchanan as Adam Broski scored to tie the game at 5-5.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, David Ballenilla drew a leadoff walk. Two batters later, Max Humphrey struck again as he hit his second home run of the game, this time to walk-off the game for the Rockers.

With the loss, the Pit Spitters drop to a 9-10 overall record. The Pit Spitters continue their eight-game road trip with the series finale against the Rockers tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is 1:05PM CT.







