Rockers Walk-Off Pit Spitters in Thriller

June 14, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers celebrate a walk-off win

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers took down the Traverse City Pit Spitters by a score of 7-5 on a walk-off home run from Max Humphrey.

Traverse City was ahead 2-0 for most of the game with one-spots in the second and third innings. Koshiro Ohno started the game and got out of a few jams, but exited after five innings of work, only allowing those two runs. Tate Strickland entered in the sixth for the Rockers and put up back-to-back flawless innings for Green Bay, keeping it a two-run game in the bottom of the seventh.

Finally, the bats got going for Green Bay, as the Rockers put up a five-spot, capitalized by a Max Humphrey three-run homer to take a 5-2 lead. However, in the eighth, the Pit Spitters answered right back with a solo blast of their own and after a couple two-out errors, Traverse City had tied the game again.

In the ninth inning, Drew Aguiar responded with a 1-2-3 inning to keep things knotted. In the bottom frame, David Ballenilla drew a lead-off walk to keep his seven-game on-base streak alive. Then, Max Humphrey found himself as the hero again with his second home run of the day to walk things off.

Green Bay will continue the series against Traverse City tomorrow at 1:05pm at Capital Credit Union Park. Gates will open at 12pm. Sunday also marks Salute to Swifties Day, including a charm bracelet giveaway.

