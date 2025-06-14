Vela and Power Hitters Shine in 7-2 Express Win to Sweep Rochester

Eau Claire, Wis. - The Trains are officially rolling.

On a rainy night in the Chippewa Valley, the Express played one of their most complete games yet this season to capture a 7-2 win in the second game of a home-and-home series against Rochester. Starting pitcher Nate Vela (Winona State) posted another excellent outing and Alex Hendrickson (St. Thomas) and Matthew Cormier (Cal State Northridge) added home runs to guide Eau Claire to victory.

A clean first inning from Vela set up the Express bats, and Hendrickson capitalized immediately. The Hastings, Minn., native launched the third pitch he saw over the porch in right field to open the scoring with a leadoff homer.

The Honkers added a pair in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk and a run-scoring single, but Eau Claire answered immediately. A single from Ian Guanzon (San Joaquin Delta) and a double from Jackson Glueck (Pima) put two runners in scoring position, allowing a balk and a wild pitch to bring both runs across the plate. Another run came across in the fifth on a Rochester error, giving the Express a comfortable 5-2 lead.

As the Eau Claire offense consistently created traffic and pushed runs across, Vela worked quickly through the Honkers' lineup. Inning-ending double plays in the first, second and fifth frames helped the Greenville, Wis., native assemble his quality start that ultimately got him his second win as a member of the Express.

With Rochester still within shouting distance, Cormier put Eau Claire out of reach in the seventh. The Castro Valley, Calif., native lined a ball to left field that never got very far off the ground but was hit hard enough to clear the wall and bounce off the light tower for a three-run home run to put the Express up 7-2. It was Cormier's first big fly as a Train.

New addition Max Arlich (Arizona State) relieved Vela in the seventh and worked effectively over the next three innings. The Woodbury, Minn., native allowed just one base runner with an eighth-inning walk but was otherwise flawless, striking out one and allowing no hits to pick up the nine-out save.

The home win gave the Express a sweep in the home-and-home series with Rochester, the second of the season for Eau Claire.

Game 1 at Mayo Field was an exciting one as the Express took down the Honkers 11-7 in 11 innings. Eau Claire led 5-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth before Rochester plated two to tie it and send the game beyond regulation. The Express scored six runs in the 11th to take the extra-innings victory comfortably.

Miller Green (Western Kentucky) and Kenny Fistler (Alma) excelled on the mound in the win while Glueck and McGwire Turner (Montevallo) led the way offensively with three RBIs apiece.

The Express stay at home for the weekend as they host Thunder Bay. Game 1 is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Saturday night before the Sunday matinee wraps up the home stand. Eau Claire is 1-3 against the Border Cats this season.







