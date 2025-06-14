Badlands Top Loggers 9-2, Halts Winning Streak

La Crosse, Wisc. - The Loggers' streak comes to an end as La Crosse splits the 2 game series against the Big Sticks. The final score from Copeland park was 9-2 in favor of Badlands as 2,433 fans came out for fireworks at the Lumberyard.

Once again, the Loggers surrendered a 1st inning run Luke Elward walked the bases loaded and Zach Gingrich got the Big Sticks on the board with a sac fly, scoring Chayton Fischer.

La Crosse answered right back Edinger (Louisville) smoked a single up the middle and was driven in on a 2-strike home run off the bat of Carson Ohland (GCU).

Zach Gingrich notched his second RBI of the night off of another sac fly, tying the game up at 2. It wouldn't be tied for long however as Gavyn Schlotterback reached on an error and Connor Massimini came in to score. Shane Miller singled shortly after scoring Schlotterback, giving the Big Sticks a 4-2 lead thanks to two unearned runs.

On the second pitch of the 4th inning, Chayton Fischer sent one way over the right field fence for a solo shot and a 5-2 Badlands lead.

The Big Sticks put up another 3-spot on the scoreboard as Troy Berg and Chayton Fischer came in to score on wild pitches. Ryan Muizelaar came in to score on a sac fly from Connor Massimini bringing the score to 8-2.

Badlands tallied their last run of the evening thanks to a Troy Berg single, scoring Shane Miller from second and giving the Big Sticks some insurance.

Ismael Quintero earned his first win in his first start of the season going 5 IP allowing 2 ER and striking out 4. Luke Elward (Golden West CC) gets his first loss of the year going just 2 innings and giving up 3 runs.

The Loggers look to get back in the win column against the Waterloo Bucks who are tied for a share of first place. The two-game series kicks off at Copeland Park at 6:35 PM, gates opening at 5:30.







