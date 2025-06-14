Huskies' Winning Streak Stalls at Six Games, Lose to the Bucks 8-5

June 14, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies dropped their first ballgame in seven contests to the Waterloo Bucks at Wade Stadium by the final score of 8-5.

The Huskies entered the game trying for a seven-game winning streak. Nate Vidlak, the ace of the staff through the first couple weeks, went on to pitch for Duluth. He got a one-two-three first inning for the Dogs, but began to struggle in the top of the second.

The inning began with a 6-3 groundout to shortstop Elijah Fairchild, and Waterloo left fielder Jake Bechtel appeared to make a similarly routine ground out to Huskies third baseman Ethan Surowiec. However, the man in the hot corner for Duluth committed his first of back-to-back errors that allowed Bechtel and then Caleb Parker to reach base.

Mack Brousseau then singled to right, allowing Bechtel to score. From there, things spiraled. Vidlak, who up until now hadn't allowed a run to cross home on his watch, had surrendered his first. The next would come a batter later, when Owen Ross placed a perfect infield single to bring in the second Bucks run of the evening.

With two on and one down, it initially seemed like Jake Slade grounded into a perfect double play opportunity, but Fairchild booted the ball and allowed the bases to be loaded. A passed ball and a Larry Edwards double sealed a five-run second for Waterloo, ending Nate Vidlak's night after just two innings.

The Huskies refused to give in, however, getting on the board in the fourth. Back-to-back singles by new Huskies arrival Tommy Farmer and centerfielder Michael Smith began the frame. Farmer scored on a wild pitch, before Jackson Rains doubled to right-center to bring in Michael Smith.

Duluth kept it going in the home fifth, when Smith singled home Anthony Zarzana. Surowiec roped a ball down the line to left, allowing Farmer and Smith to score and tie the game at five runs apiece.

There the score remained until the top of the seventh, when long reliever Ian Fisher, who entered to relieve Vidlak after two innings, started to show signs of fatigue. Allowing two runners to reach on a single and a walk, he gave way to Jackson Kendall who would try to finish the inning.

After allowing a single but no runs, Kendall earned the second out of the inning by getting a swinging strikeout. He had the Bucks' Caleb Parker down in an 0-2 count, but Parker took the next offering the other way into the right-center gap to clear the bags. The Bucks regained the lead at 8-5, one they would not relinquish.

The Huskies threatened through the rest of the game, and Kendall locked down the Bucks thereafter, but ultimately Waterloo's late offensive surge was too much to overcome. Logan Boenker earned the save with a one-two-three ninth inning, giving the Bucks an 8-5 win.

The Huskies host Rochester for a pair of games before their long North Dakota road trip. Their first game against the Honkers is slated for a 3:05 p.m. first pitch Saturday afternoon.







