Huskies Make It a Winning Streak, Defeat the Hot Tots 11-3

June 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies scored double-digit runs for the third game in a row Monday night, defeating the Minot Hot Tots 11-3.

The Huskies got the scoring started once again in the game, taking a 1-0 lead after the first inning. Bjorn Lind singled the opposite way, and then proceeded to go first to third on the bases when Michael Smith singled to center. That set up Noah Furcht to get the third Huskies hit in a row, doubling home Lind for the first run.

Duluth would add on with a crooked number in the third inning. With two outs and nobody on, Lind worked a walk and showed another display of good baserunning, stealing second to get himself into scoring position. Smith then delivered once more, shooting a ball past Minot's diving third baseman to score Lind. Furcht, continuing a torrid start to his first Huskies season, sent a home run out of Wade Stadium to make it 4-0 Duluth. It was the first home run a Husky had hit at their home stadium this year.

Another crooked number would follow in the fifth inning, all thanks to the heart of the lineup again. Lind began the inning with a hit up the middle, and a second steal of second base. That allowed him to tag up and head to third on Smith's deep flyout to right field. Furcht would bring in Lind once again, this time with the help of an error by Hot Tot shortstop Bryson Webb to give the Huskies a five run lead.

That's when Ethan Surowiec stepped up to the plate. The Ole Miss Rebel, fresh into town and making his Huskies debut, absolutely launched a 2-2 pitch that's still flying over Lake Superior as you read this. Duluth led 7-0 after five innings.

While the Huskies were exercising their prowess at the plate, starting pitcher Maddox Meyer was exercising his on the mound. The righty from the University of Omaha was superb in his third start of the summer, facing the minimum and not allowing a single hit through his first six innings of work.

With the top of the order coming up for the third time, Minot finally got to Meyer in the seventh. Four hits and two sacrifice flies chased Meyer after six and two-thirds innings, but what an outing it was. Even after the big inning, Meyer's final line included just three runs allowed on four hits and no walks, adding six strikeouts to his ledger as well.

Jackson Kendall entered the game to relieve his starter, and was able to close the rest of the contest out with no further damage. Despite walking four, Kendall allowed no runs and no hits to keep the Hot Tots at just the three runs.

Duluth made sure to add some insurance following the strong seventh inning by Minot, scoring a run in the bottom half of the frame, and then putting up another three-run inning in the eighth.

With Zan Von Schlegell on second and Anthony Zarzana on first, Michael Smith hit a screaming line drive to left field. Hot Tot left fielder Christian Stratis couldn't handle it, and Smith's hit went all the way to the wall. Smith ended up at third base, while Von Schlegell and Zarzana ended up in the dugout after touching home. Smith later came in to score himself on a pickoff play of Furcht, making the score 11-3.

On Deck

The blowout victory marks the third win in a row for Duluth, now sitting at 6-9 on the season and fourth in the division standings. The Huskies will play another against Minot Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. Steven Dalton is expected to make the start.







