Stingers Bats Fall Short against Badlands

June 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers (9-5) dropped the first game of the homestand to the Badlands Big Sticks (7-6), 10-5.

The Big Sticks jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second.

In the bottom of the third, designated hitter Jameson Martin drove in right fielder Joey Craig with a sacrifice fly.

The Big Sticks matched the Stingers with a run of their own in the top of the fourth.

Maclane Finley shut down the Big Sticks for the next two innings.

In the seventh, the Big Sticks plated two to extend their lead to 6-1.

Later, in the nint,h the Big Sticks scrapped across four runs.

The Stingers struck back with a four run rally of their own. Pinch hitter Brock Larsen scored when second basemen Landon Franklin singled to start the scoring. Third basemen Jackson Cliatt kept it going with a single to score left fielder Jordan Kuhnau.

The Stingers pulled within six after Bryce Ronken was hit by a pitch to score Landon Franklin. Martin worked a walk in the ninth to score Craig. Willmar's rally wouldn't be enough.

Jackson Cliatt went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the 9th.

Joey Craig had a 1-for-2 night and worked a couple of walks.

The Stingers will face the Big Sticks at home Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:35p.m. CST on ESPN+.

