Rockers Grind out Gritty 8-6 Win in Traverse City

June 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers pitcher Braden Gebhardt

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - In a back-and-forth battle that refused to settle in nine innings, the Green Bay Rockers rallied in extras to defeat the Traverse City Pit Spitters 8-6 on Tuesday night.

Traverse City struck first with a run in the opening frame, but the Rockers answered in the third with a bases-loaded walk to tie it 1-1. The Pit Spitters scratched one across in the bottom half and added another heading into the fifth to make it 3-1.

Green Bay evened things up in the top of the fifth, then pulled ahead 5-3 in the sixth. The lead was short-lived, as the Pit Spitters responded with two runs of their own to tie the game again, 5-5. Traverse City took a late 6-5 edge in the eighth, but the Rockers refused to go away- scratching across the tying run in the top of the ninth to send it to extras.

In the top of the 10th, David Ballenilla made a heads-up baserunning play to score the go-ahead run. Moments later, Eli Selga hit a ground ball that was mishandled by the defense, allowing another run to score and Selga to reach safely, giving the Rockers an 8-6 lead.

Kamar Dove took the mound in the bottom of the 10th and made quick work of the Pit Spitters, retiring the side in order to lock down the win.

The Rockers are scheduled for an off day tomorrow, before returning to Wisconsin to begin a new series on Thursday with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton as part of the I-41 Showdown.

