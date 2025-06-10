Rockers Set for Game Two in Traverse City

June 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (7-8) will wrap up their first trip to Michigan tonight against the Traverse City Pit Spitters (8-7). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 CT.

Green Bay fell 5-4 in extra innings yesterday, but saw some promising performances from their stars. Justin Journette went 2-5 with two extra-base hits, including a home run in the seventh inning to tie the game at 5. Maddox Long went three innings in relief to close the regulation nine tallying four strikeouts and allowing no earned runs. He dropped his ERA to 0.56, which ranks first in the Great Lakes Division. Catcher Collin Helms also legged out a double and took a walk, pushing his on-base percentage to .400 on the 2025 campaign.

Braden Gebhardt will get his third start of the season for the Rockers. He enters tonight with a 4.50 ERA over six innings pitched. In his last outing against Madison last Wednesday, Gebhardt went two innings, allowing three runs, but notching three strikeouts.

The Rockers are scheduled for an off day tomorrow, before returning to Wisconsin to begin a new series on Thursday with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton as part of the I-41 Showdown.

