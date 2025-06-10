Madison Mallards Strike Early But Fall to Rockford Rivets

June 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Loves Park, IL- The Madison Mallards (8-5) came up short on the road on Tuesday night, as the Rockford Rivets (9-6) won the second game of a home-and-home series.

The Mallards scored first on a Carson Hansen (University of Kentucky) RBI double in the first inning. After falling behind 3-1, Madison scored another pair of runs in the third inning to tie the game. Hansen drove in another run in the frame, and finished the night with two runs batted in.

The Rivets took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, and pulled away with three runs in the fifth. Zeb Allen (University of Central Arkansas) clubbed a three-run home run to right field to extend the Rockford lead to 7-3.

Rockford scored another run in the sixth inning, and were in control the rest of the way. The Mallards strung together a pair of hits in the top of the ninth, and Dom Jacoby (Harper College) drove in Tyler Smith (North Carolina A&T) to cut the deficit to four runs. However, the Rivets avoided a late collapse and held on to win.

Chandler Alderman (Middle Tennessee State University) earned the win on the mound for the Rivets, his first of the season. Jack DeTienne (Xavier University) was charged with the loss for Madison. Danny Cercello (University of Houston) picked up his first save of the campaign.

The Mallards will head to Royal Oak to face the Leprechauns on Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. The team will return home to Warner Park on Friday to face the Leprechauns at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.