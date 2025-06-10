MoonDogs Fall to the Rox in Extra Innings

The MoonDogs fall to the Rox in a walk-off single, losing 5-4.

Ben Pernetti (Cosumnes River CC) was your starter tonight for the MoonDogs. Pernetti would record 5.2 innings of work with 5 strikeouts and 25 batters faced!

The MoonDogs and the Rox would both be scoreless until the top of the fourth inning, when the MoonDogs would strike and be the first to get on the scoreboard. Wills Maginnis (Georgia State) would score on a Nico Libed (San Diego) lineout.

The MoonDogs would score again at the top of the fifth. Maginnis would hit a sac fly, which would bring Caleb Koskie (Indiana University) around to score.

The Rox would score in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings, tying the MoonDogs score, 2-2.

Bryan Garrett (High Point University) was your first reliever on the mound. Garrett would pitch for 1.1 innings with a total of 7 batters faced!

The MoonDogs would take the lead again at the top of the seventh, when Koskie would come around to touch home plate on a Rox error!

The Rox did not let the MoonDogs have the lead for long, as they added one more run in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game again.

The last arm out of the bullpen for your MoonDogs was Augden Hallmark (Midland CC). Hallmark would finish out the game, pitching 2 innings with 1 strikeout and 9 batters faced!

The MoonDogs and Rox would take this ball game into extra innings, with the MoonDogs striking first. Bryant Viskovich (San Diego) would come home on a Cooper Milford (Georgia State) sac fly.

The Rox would walk it off in the bottom of the 10th, making the score 5-4 Rox.

The MoonDogs will be back in action tomorrow night at ISG Field against the St. Cloud Rox at 6:35.







