Dock Spiders Comeback Falls Short against the Woodchucks

June 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Mason Weckler

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders attempted to comeback from a four run deficit early but were unable to complete the comeback bid as Wausau sneaked past Fond du Lac 7-5 to split the series at Herr-Baker Field.

The Dock Spiders tied the game twice but were unable to secure a lead as the Wausau batting order totalled eight hits and got walked seven times which aided their offensive effort.

Fond du Lac's performance in the batter's box was up and down but showed tremendous flashes throughout. The Dock Spiders totalled seven hits with six walks to seven strikeouts as the offense fell just short. Jarren Sanderson led the way in the hit column going 2-for-5 with one run and one double while Kelsen Johnson had a busy day at the plate going 1-for-2 with two runs and two walks.

One of the biggest setbacks for the Dock Spiders was the amount of runners left on base with eight being left stranded. Wausau, despite the win, struggled to play a clean game- committing four errors and allowing nine stolen bases. The stolen base total being the highest the Dock Spiders have achieved in 2025. Patrick Graham, Matt Hansen, Jalen Gellings and Kelsen Johnson each swiped two bags as Fond du Lac caused chaos for the Wausau infield.

On the mound, Dock Spiders starter Mason Weckler set a personal high in single game strikeouts with five strikeouts the most he has had in the young 2025 season. Weckler totaled four innings- giving up four runs and one walk. The Dock Spiders would use five arms on the day with Tannis White, Zak White and Gunner Gilmore combining for five strikeouts in relief.

With the loss the Dock Spiders fall below .500 again but they will look to rebound after an off-day tomorrow with a two game set against the Green Bay Rockers.

Thursday, June 12, Fond du Lac hosts Green Bay at Neuroscience Group Field for the I-41 Showdown presented by Holiday Automotive as the two Great Lakes West rivals square off at the home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. All seating bowl seats will be $5, courtesy of WFRV-TV Channel 5.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

