Growlers Pitching Excels in 4-1 Victory over Kingfish

June 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (8-6) will go for a series victory Tuesday over the Kenosha Kingfish (7-8) after the Growlers won 4-1 on Monday evening.

Following a delayed arrival to Historic Simmons Field, Kalamazoo was still ready to swing the bats in the first, with back-to-back singles by KJ White and Brodey Acres before small ball brought White home with a sac bunt and sac fly. The Kingfish would answer in the first of Kalamazoo starter Evan Holewinski scoring one, but strand the bases loaded to end the first with a 1-1 score. Following the first inning, Holewinski and Kenosha's Sam Reed would hold a pitcher's duel for four innings, keeping the score at 1-1 until the sixth inning. Across innings two through five, the starters would combine to face four more batters than the minimum possible number.

In the sixth, the Growlers would chase Reed following an Acres leadoff walk, before reliever Brady Chambers would load the bases for Trevor Johnson, who would bring in a run on a two strike hit by pitch. Jayce Lee would bring in another run behind Johnson, grounding into a double play, before Antonio Perrotta would end the inning. Holewinski would complete his outing with a 1-2-3 bottom of the frame. Kalamazoo would get a scoreless seventh from Donny Tober before adding a run on an Acres sacrifice fly in the eighth, pushing the score to 4-1. In the bottom of the ninth inning, The Growler's Graham Kollen would face the tying run but strike Dayton Murphy out to clinch his first save of the season.

Kalamazoo and Kenosha play the final game of their four game set Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. EDT. The game will be available on Northwoods League+.







