Minot Hot Tots Jersey Auction Raises $3,765 for Lure Em for Life

June 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Minot Hot Tots News Release







Minot, ND - The Minot Hot Tots are thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of their recent specialty Lip Rippers jersey auction, held in partnership with Bravera Bank, which raised an impressive $3,765 for Lure Em for Life, a local non-profit organization dedicated to supporting youth programs and community initiatives throughout the region.

During this exciting event, fans had the unique opportunity to bid on game-worn, one-of-a-kind Lip Rippers alternate identity jerseys, each carrying its own story from the field. All proceeds from the auction will go directly to Lure Em for Life, helping to fund programs that inspire, educate, and empower local youth through outdoor activities and community engagement.

The overwhelming generosity of the Minot community and Hot Tots fans made this auction a tremendous success. The exciting bidding reflected not only a love for baseball but also a shared commitment to making a positive impact in our community.

The Minot Hot Tots extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated in the auction, from the enthusiastic bidders to the dedicated volunteers and partners who made the event possible. Special recognition goes to Bravera Bank for their partnership and ongoing support of community-focused initiatives.

For more information about Lure Em for Life and how you can get involved, please visit their Facebook. To stay updated on future Hot Tots events and community efforts, follow us on social media or visit the website.

For schedules, ticket packages, and the latest updates, visit www.hottotsbaseball.com or www.honeybeesoftball.com. For questions or more information, contact the Hot Tots office at 701-838-8687.







Northwoods League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.