Three Viterbo V-Hawks Landing in Minot

May 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Minot Hot Tots News Release







Brian Lewis has a lot of connections to baseball in La Crosse, Wisconsin. From his time in the Northwoods League leading the La Crosse Loggers to being the head coach at Viterbo University until 2023, Lewis continues to reach back to western Wisconsin to fill the Minot Hot Tots roster for 2025.

Nolan Hines, Pitcher, Viterbo University

A right-handed reliever from Calgary, Nolan Hines is on his way back to the Northwoods League. The former Lakeshore Chinook will head "Lakeside" as he debuts with the Minot Hot Tots this summer.

Hines pitches collegiately at Viterbo University where, over two seasons, he has appeared in 26 games with 2-1 record and 2 saves. From 2022-23, Hines suited up for Clark College, a two-year program in Washington. With the Penguins, Hines recorded 11 strikeouts over 17.1 relief innings.

In the Northwoods, Hines appeared in five games for the Chinooks, making one start. Nolan is a big-time addition to the Hot Tot bullpen.

Kyle Burns, Pitcher, Viterbo University

Another Viterbo arm is set to join forces in Minot. Junior right-hander Kyle Burns adds previous Northwoods League experience with a heavier dose of collegiate innings to become a veteran leader for the Tots this season.

Spending each of the past four seasons with the V-Hawks, Burns has seen his workload rise as well as his strikeouts. In the 2024 season, Burns struck out a career high 17 batters in 20 appearances before heading north of the border to play with the Thunder Bay Border Cats. Pitching in just four Northwoods League games, Burns would still record one save while allowing a single earned run.

Burns was recruited out of Kearney (MO) Senior High School by Coach Lewis and will play for his old coach again in Minot.

Adam Olson, Pitcher, Viterbo University

Adam Olson is no stranger to Corbett Field. The inaugural-season Hot Tot is back for 2025! With Minot in 2023, Olson appeared in three games totalling nine innings and three strikeouts.

Since his departure from the Magic City, the 6-foot-3 righty has been a mainstay in the Viterbo V-Hawk rotation. Over 76.2 career innings, Olson has struck out 66 batters to 34 walks and put together a 6.69 ERA. He has also showcased an ability to start games at Viterbo, getting the starting nod eight times and even tossing one complete game.

Olson completes a trifecta of V-Hawks that will make up Brian Lewis' pitching staff.







Northwoods League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.