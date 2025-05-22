Stolen Bases to Benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac Once Again

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Silica For Your Home, and the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac have once again joined forces to support youth in the community. Each time a Dock Spiders player steals a base at home this season (including playoffs), Silica For Your Home will donate $50 to the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac. The 2025 season marks the third season of the popular program that has supported youth in the community. Last season, Silica For Your Home donated $1,850 to the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac for Dock Spiders stolen bases.

"Silica For Your Home is proud to continue our partnership with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for the third year in support of the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac," said Silica For Your Home President Josh Schneider. "Every stolen base at home this season represents more than just a great play on the field - it's a meaningful investment in the future of our community's youth. We're honored to support an organization that provides such a positive and lasting impact in the lives of local kids and families."

"The Boys & Girls Club is excited to partner with Silica and the Dock Spiders on this program again in 2025," said Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac CEO Dan Hebel. "Support from this effort will positively impact the lives of so many youth in the Fond du Lac area. So, get out to the games this summer and cheer on those baserunners!"

In addition to providing a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac for each Dock Spiders stolen base at home this season, Silica For Your Home has partnered with the Dock Spiders for a Tim Elko bobblehead giveaway for the first 500 fans on Sunday, July 27. Elko was selected in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of Mississippi and made his Major League debut on May 10 for Chicago by starting at first base for the White Sox.

The Dock Spiders will begin the home portion of their ninth season of Northwoods League play on Tuesday, May 27 against the Madison Mallards at Herr-Baker Field. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







