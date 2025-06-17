Hot Tots & Honeybees Hold Food Drive for Local Families

June 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Minot Hot Tots News Release







MINOT, ND - The Minot Hot Tots and Minot Honeybees, with Farmers Union Insurance, are bringing back the "Out of This World" Jersey Food Drive on Thursday, June 19, at Corbett Field. This annual event invites the community to help exceed last year's total of 3,000 pounds of food donated to support local families in need.

Beginning at 7:00 AM, fans are encouraged to drive through the Corbett Field parking lot and donate at least three non-perishable food items, such as canned soup, macaroni & cheese, or vegetables, to receive a free, limited edition "Out of This World" jersey. Only 750 jerseys are available, which makes this a truly exclusive opportunity for Hot Tots and Honeybees supporters. The event will continue while supplies last.

All donations will benefit The Lord's Cupboard Food Pantry, a program of The Welcome Table, which has served the hungry and disadvantaged in Minot and Ward County since 1994. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM - While supplies last

Location: Corbett Field, 1124 E Burdick Expy, Minot, ND

How to Participate:

Enter the Corbett Field parking lot via the 3rd base entrance off 13th St SE (best accessed from Eastern Ave by the railroad tracks)

Remain in your vehicle and follow the event route

Donate at least three non-perishable food items

Receive your free, limited-edition jersey (one per person)

Exit as directed and share your jersey photos on social media, tagging the Hot Tots and Farmers Union Insurance for a chance to be featured.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as jerseys are limited and expected to go quickly. This event is a fun and impactful way for the community to unite behind a great cause and support neighbors in need.







Northwoods League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.