Dock Spiders Pull Past Kingfish on the Road

June 17, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders first baseman James Hankerson Jr.(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

KENOSHA, WI - The Dock Spiders clinch its fourth straight win after a double-digit hitting performance overwhelmed the Kenosha Kingfish at Historic Simmons Field.

Once again the Dock Spiders had a hard fought game on their hands as the Kingfish would get on top early starting the game on a 4-2 run. The Dock Spiders would surge ahead in the fifth inning with a Miles Vandenheuvel three-run homerun which was the first homerun of the season for the Ohio State commit. Kenosha would eventually tie the game at five with both sides remaining in a deadlock until the ninth inning. With Jaron Cotton and Jonathan Fitz on the basepath with one away, first baseman James Hankerson Jr. was the difference-maker notching an RBI double en route to Fond du Lac's fourth straight one-run win.

Fond du Lac's offense had many heroic performances in the comeback win as the Dock Spiders offense kept its momentum rolling on the road. James Hankerson Jr. went 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI and brought home the go-ahead run in the ninth. Patrick Graham went 3-for-3 at the plate while notching his third home run in two days with all three going against his former team in the Northwoods League from the previous season. Center Fielder Miles Vandenheuvel also tallied his first homerun of the season while driving home three runs. Vandenheuvel and Graham's homers in tonight's game make it back-to-back games with two home runs after starting the season off with only two in the first 19 games of the season.

For the pitching rotation, the Dock Spiders used a season high seven arms in the win, as starter Stormy Rhodes tallied the most innings pitched in the rotation with three in his Dock Spider debut. Closer Jacob Arndt picked up the win for the Dock Spiders striking out one of the three batters he faced in the ninth.

The Dock Spiders will return to Herr-Baker field for its longest homestand of the season thus far with five games in four days.

Next home game for the Dock Spiders is a double-header on Wednesday at 11:35 a.m. and 6:35 p.m. against the Traverse City Pit Spitters. The game falls on a Drink Wisconsinbly Wednesday with Sunny 97.7 where fans can enjoy half-priced Drink Wisconsinbly Old Fashioneds. Stick around for game two of the doubleheader where the ZOOPERSTARS! Will make an appearance with an act filled with comedy and performances you do not want to miss!

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

