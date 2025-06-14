Dock Spiders Overcome Rafters on the Road

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - The Dock Spiders outlasted the Rafters in an offensive battle at Witter Field as Fond du Lac scored nine runs off of 12 hits.

The offense for the Dock Spiders was spearheaded by right fielder Landon Mensik and shortstop Jalen Gellings. Mensik went 4-for-5 at the plate with one RBI while Gellings went 4-for-5 with two runs and a stolen base. This is the second and third time this season a Dock Spider has had a four-hit performance this season and it's also the second time Mensik has had three or more hits in a single game in his ten games played as a Dock Spider.

Fond du Lac's batting order also reached the 12 hit mark which was one short of tying its season-high. The Dock Spiders offense also received help from the Rafters six errors which is the most committed by a Dock Spider opponent this season.

On the mound the Dock Spiders found success in striking out the Rafters totalling nine strikeouts with reliever Zak White recording a game-high four punchouts while earning the save. Reliever Hudson Johnson earned his first win of the season while recording the most innings of work with three and two thirds on the mound.

One struggle for the Dock Spiders was limiting the free passes given up to the Rafters as the Dock Spiders walked 11 and two Rafters were hit-by-pitch which aided Wisconsin Rapids to their seven run total.

After the win, the Dock Spiders will look to hit double digits in the win column with a duel against the Rafters at Herr-Baker Field tomorrow.

