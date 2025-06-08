Dock Spiders Fall to the Chinooks

MEQUON, WI - Fond du Lac and Lakeshore split the two game series against each other after a tough loss on the road where the Dock Spiders struggled to find consistency throughout the rain-soaked game.

After an incredible night with the bats yesterday, the Dock Spiders batting order cooled off only putting up five hits with Matt Hansen being the only Dock Spider to notch an extra base hit- going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Shortstop Tommy Googins had a notable day at the plate, finishing 1-for-3 with a season-high three RBI as well.

The Chinooks offense proved to be incredibly hard to stop as they were only held scoreless in one out of the eight innings. On the other side, the Dock Spiders got really hot in the third inning, producing half of their runs in the top half of the inning.

On the mound, Fond du Lac continued having success striking out opposing batters as the Chinooks struck out six times throughout the game. However, the Dock Spiders pitching rotation struggled with limiting contact and giving free passes as the Chinooks put up 10 runs off 10 hits and got on base 14 times by either a walk or a hit-by-pitch.

Colton Angell started on the mound for the Dock Spiders and the second year Dock Spider went two-and-two-thirds innings giving up two hits and two earned runs off 43 pitches. Newcomer Hudson Johnson made his 2025 Northwoods League debut in style as he led the Dock Spiders in strikeouts with four.

On the basepath the Dock Spiders had a mixed performance as they stole two bags but were also caught stealing twice. Both swiped bags came courtesy of Jimmy Mantuano III who leads Fond du Lac with nine.

After the frustrating loss the Dock Spiders will look to rebound with two upcoming home series against the Wausau Woodchucks and the Green Bay Rockers.

Next home for the Dock Spiders is on tomorrow, June 9 against the Wausau Woodchucks at 6:35 p.m. The game falls on a WFRV-TV Channel Five ticket special promotion night where tickets will be available for $5. Monday is also a Miller Monday where with each Miller product purchased, fans will earn entry in drawings for premium tickets to Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and Dock Spiders games.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

