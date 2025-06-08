Honkers Drop Two Straight as Duluth Explodes for 14-7 Victory
June 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
ROCHESTER, Minn - The Huskies plated 11 across the final three frames for a come-from-behind victory.
It was another good day on the mound for Gaines Estridge who pitched through five innings, allowing just three runs while striking out five. He left as the pitcher of record after a Maddox Haley three-run shot put the Honkers ahead. Payton Knowles joined the party with a two-run blast to put the honkers ahead 6-3.
Unfortunately, that is where the fun ended for the home crowd as the Duluth bats started to roll. The Huskies had one run in the eighth sandwiched between five spots in the seventh and ninth.
The Honkers will face a quick turnaround as they head to the Hawkeye State to take on Waterloo for a double-header tomorrow evening. They drop to 5-8 on the year.
The Huskies will head back home for a cross-divisional matchup against the Minot Hot Tots. The win moves them to 5-9.
