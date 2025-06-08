Despite Not Having Best Stuff McClellan and Pen Hold off Kalamazoo
June 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - The Kingfish propelled themselves back to .500 on the backs of Max McClellan's gutsy start and Chris Rooney, Brendan Roberts, and Dominic Guzman's scoreless relief effort.
Kalamazoo scored first after McClellan hit Jayce Lee with the bases loaded to force in a run. The right-hander struggled with his command throughout the game, but was able to claw his way through 4.1 innings despite not having his best stuff. He surrendered just two runs on two hits, walked four and struck out five.
He left the game though to a 3-1 Kingfish lead. In the 3rd after Jadan Boyce led off the inning with a single, he came around to score on a sac-fly from Ryan Bakes. The fish weren't done though as a few batters later Trent Abel came up with a 2-RBI double the other way to give Kenosha a 2-run advantage.
That lead would be cut to one when after a leadoff walk issued by McClellan in the 5th, Kenosha manager Aidan Wirshing went to the bullpen and called upon Rooney. He allowed the inherited runner to score on a wild pitch, making it a 3-2 game.
The score would hold through to the 9th as Rooney gave Kenosha a scoreless 6th, and then Roberts worked a scoreless 7th and 8th.
Kenosha was held off the board for the remainder of the game, setting up a save situation for Guzman. After he walked the leadoff hitter on four pitches, Guzman would strike out the next two and then induce a fielder's choice to end the game and seal the win for Kenosha.
The Kingfish improve to 7-7 and Kalamazoo drops to 7-6. Both teams now make the trip to Historic Simmons Field where they will play games three and four of this four game set. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm on Monday.
