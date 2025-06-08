Growlers Leave Runs on Table in 3-2 Defeat Versus Kingfish
June 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (7-6) fell to the Kenosha Kingfish (7-7) in game two of a four game set at Homer Stryker Field Sunday.
The Growlers drew first blood, scoring on a Jayce Lee bases loaded hit by pitch that scored Will Bowen. The Growlers would strand the bases loaded, the first stint of leaving runs on the table. Brady Koester would pitch a scoreless second, while Maximus McClellan would sit Kalamazoo down 1-2-3 in the bottom half of the inning. In the top of the third, it was Kenosha's opportunity to do damage, scoring three and booting Koester from the game in an eight batter, three hit, two walk inning. The Kingfish's 3-1 lead would hold until the bottom of the fifth.
In that half-inning, the Growlers would push McClellan out of the contest while scoring a run. The fifth would be the second frame Kalamazoo left the bases loaded. The Growlers Juju Thompson would go scoreless through the sixth, before handing the reigns to Bryce Brassfield. On the Kingfish side, Chris Rooney would get through the sixth scoreless, before Brendan Roberts would keep the Growlers at two runs through the eighth. In the top of the ninth, Rocco Bernadina entered for Kalamazoo and got two quick outs, before loading the bases for AJ Garcia, would popped out to second to end the threat. With a 3-2 deficit, leadoff man Brodey Acres led off the bottom of the ninth with a four-pitch walk against Dominic Guzman, before back-to-back strikeouts and a Jayce Lee groundout ended the rally.
Kalamazoo and Kenosha play game three Monday, in Wisconsin, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. EDT. The game will be available on Northwoods League+.
