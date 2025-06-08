Rockers Look to Sweep Rafters Despite Rainy Forecast in Sunday Night Showdown

June 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers infielder Parker Martin

Green Bay Rockers infielder Parker Martin

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers return home tonight to close out a home-and-home series with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, following a thrilling 8-5 comeback win on the road Saturday. First pitch is still set for 1:05 p.m., and despite some rainy weather in the forecast, the game is on!

Fans are encouraged to come prepared and still enjoy a full night of baseball and entertainment at Capital Credit Union Park. Tonight is Postgame Catch Sunday, where families are invited onto the field after the final out to play catch on the field- weather permitting. Plus, the Until Dawn Trio will take the stage pregame, bringing live music and local energy to set the tone.

On the hill for Green Bay is Jayden Martin, a right-hander from Wallace-Hanceville Community College. Martin will make one of his first starts of the season, looking to carry the momentum from last night's big win. The Rockers found late-inning magic in Wisconsin Rapids, capped off by Eli Selga's clutch two-run homer in the ninth.

The Rafters turn to Matthew Pinal, a lefty with strikeout potential who enters with an 0-1 record and an 8.10 ERA. He'll be looking to settle in early and contain a Rockers offense that's heating up at the right time.

Whether it's under clear skies or light drizzle, it's shaping up to be a gritty, exciting day of summer baseball in Green Bay.

