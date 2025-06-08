Duluth Huskies Explode for 15 Runs and 3 Home Runs, Beat the Honkers 15-4

June 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A night removed from scoring just one run in ten innings, the Duluth Huskies broke out for 15 runs in Rochester, beating the Honkers 15-4.

Jackson Smith, making his team-leading third start of the season for the Huskies, got off to a shaky start in the first inning. After a leadoff single and stolen base by Kennedy Hara, Honkers' third baseman Maddox Haley drilled one over the short left field wall for an early 2-0 Duluth deficit.

Mayo Field's short left field wall would eventually end up helping the Huskies in a big way. After Smith shut down the Honkers in the next two innings, it was time for the top of the fourth.

That's when the Husky offense exploded. Duluth sent 14 batters to the plate in the fourth inning alone, piling on 11 runs against Rochester. It all began with the first of three home runs in the inning.

Michael Smith, entering Saturday night's contest as the only Husky with a home run to his name, tied the game up at two runs apiece with a shot over the 310 foot dimensions. Noah Furcht would immediately go back-to-back with Smith, giving the Huskies a 3-2 lead. A lead that would only keep growing as the inning went on.

RBI singles by Zan Von Schlegell and Bjorn Lind, who was up to the plate for the second time in the inning, gave the Huskies a 6-2 lead, and chased Honkers starter Beau Alazaus from the game.

Left handed Bo Boettcher entered for Alazaus, but it didn't get any prettier for Rochester. In trying to prevent multi home run innings from Smith and Furcht, Boettcher put both of them on with free passes. Furcht's hit by pitch came with the bases loaded and gave him another RBI, along with a 7-2 lead.

The bases would remain loaded for Huskies first baseman Trey Craig. Facing the lefty Boettcher with a 2-1 count, Craig got a pitch he could handle and sent it out of the park in a hurry for a game-breaking grand slam.

The Huskies headed to the bottom of the fourth with an 11-2 advantage.

After a very lengthy break for Jackson Smith, he retook the mound for Duluth and allowed one additional Honkers run over the next two innings. The left-hander finished with five innings of three-run baseball, positioning himself for his first win of the season.

Ian Fisher, another lefty, relieved Smith, and was excellent. Fisher cleaned up the final four innings of the game for Duluth, allowing just one run and three hits.

The Huskies bats were kept quiet for the majority of the game after their 11 run fourth inning, but they did decide to add on for good measure in the ninth.

Back-to-back doubles by Craig and John DiGregorio began the inning with a run, pushing the total to 12 on the evening. A few batters later, the tandem of Von Schlegell and Lind got it done again with RBI singles, increasing the lead to 15-4, and solidifying the biggest margin of victory of the Huskies season thus far.

On Deck

Duluth will look for their first series sweep of the season as they take on the Honkers in game two Sunday night at 5:05 p.m. If the Huskies can come away with a win, it would also give them two in a row for the first time in 2025. Mesa Community College's Danny Hesse is slated to get the ball.







