Spitters Grind out Win to Make It Three Straight

June 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters complete the sweep against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, winning 12-9.

With the inclement weather on hand, offense was going to play a big factor in the series finale. The Battle Jacks struck first in the top of the second with an eventful first at-bat of the game as the second pitch he saw went behind the Pit Spitters catcher allowing Keaton Fisher to score from third to give the Battle Jacks a 1-0 lead. Griffith then made a productive out with a sacrifice flyout to center to make it 2-0. The Pit Spitters offense responded accordingly in the bottom of the third inning. The Hunter Herndon scored the first run of the night by stealing up to pull them within 2-1. Then with bases loaded, Isaac Sturgess ripped a double to left field scoring two runs to give the Pit Spitters a 3-2 lead. Two more hits led to two more runs for the Pit Spitters to put them up even further at 5-2. Finally, Charlie Iriotakis rounded out the big inning with a ground out to second to score one more run to push their lead to 6-2.

The rain wasn't slowing down, and the Battle Jacks took advantage of the elements. Joshua Algarin was up first with a double to left field that scored a run to pull within 6-3. Hunter Smolinski added another run with an infield single making it 6-4. Finally, Ryan Skjonsby pulled the Battle Jacks within one on a sacrifice grounded out scoring Smolinski to bring the score to 6-5. To keep pace, Isaac Sturgess hit a triple to centerfield to score Grady Mee to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 7-5. Brandon Sanchez got in on the hit parade with a single to right field scoring Sturgess to push the lead to 8-5.

A couple of two out base hits in the top of the sixth inning for the Battle Jacks allowed for two more runners to come across the plate to make it a 8-7 ballgame. They were able to put together another rally in the top of the seventh inning as back-to-back walks and a single loaded the bases. Following a flyout to right field, Algarin singled to right field to tie the game at 8-8. Smolinski came through with the deciding run to give the Battle Jacks a 9-8 lead.

Backs were against the wall for the Pit Spitters as they entered the eighth inning down one run and were held at bay for three innings straight. Charlie Iriotakis grounded out to lead off the inning, then Brett Rozman walked, and Cade Collins singled to put two runners on bases. Aaron Piasecki continued swinging a hot bat against the Battle Jacks, as he cleared the bases with a triple to give the Pit Spitters a 10-9 lead. Mee came through with a single to right field to add an insurance run to extend their lead to 11-9. To cap it off, Sanchez hit a sacrifice flyout to score Mee to give the game it's final score of 12-9.

The Pit Spitters improve to 7-7 on the year, while the Battle Jacks drop to 7-7. The homestand will continue tomorrow night as the Green Bay Rockers come to town for a two-game series. First pitch is 7:05PM.







