MoonDogs Take Another Series Sweep
June 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
The MoonDogs would take their second sweep against the Minot Hot Tots, winning 7-3!
Sam Stockman (University of Utah) was the MoonDog starter on the mound tonight! Stockman threw 4 innings of work with 5 strikeouts and 20 batters faced.
The Hot Tots would get onto the scoreboard first, scoring 2 runs in the bottom of the second.
Miken Miller (Johnson County CC) would start the scoring for the MoonDogs, hitting his first home run of the season!
Collin Jennings (University of Illinois) would follow up the Miller home run with a two-run home run in the top of the fifth! The Jennings home run would score himself and Sean Griggs (University of Alabama).
Tanner Shumski (Minnesota State University, Mankato) was the first reliever for the MoonDogs. Shumski would throw for 3 innings. In his 3 innings, he would have 2 strikeouts through 13 batters.
The MoonDogs would strike again and give themselves a bigger lead, scoring 3 runs in the top of the seventh. Anthony Avalos (University of Houston) would hit an RBI double, scoring Cooper Milford (Georgia State)! Evan Saunders (Iowa Western CC) would hit a groundout, but that would bring Avalos around to score. To end the inning, Griggs would score on a wild pitch! 6-2 MoonDogs!
To top off their scoring, they would score again at the top of the eighth. Kain Collins (Charleston Southern University) would score on a stolen base!
Jack Wills (University of Evansville) would come in to take over on the mound. Wills would throw for 1.1 innings with two strikeouts. He would take on a total of 8 batters faced.
The Hot Tots would score 1, making the score 7-3 in favor of the MoonDogs.
Our closer today for the MoonDogs was Will Page-Allen (Feather River CC). He would pitch for a total of 0.2 of the inning.
The MoonDogs would end the game on a double play and take home the W today, 7-3! The MoonDogs will be back in action tomorrow against the St. Cloud Rox at the Rock Pile.
Northwoods League Stories from June 8, 2025
- Spitters Grind out Win to Make It Three Straight - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rox Complete Sweep with 4-1 Win, Finish Homestand Monday - St. Cloud Rox
- Express Lose Back-And-Forth Contest 15-6 to Waterloo - Eau Claire Express
- Rivets Sweep Royal Oak, Take First Place in Great Lakes East - Rockford Rivets
- Despite Not Having Best Stuff McClellan and Pen Hold off Kalamazoo - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rockers Come up Short After Early Comeback Push against Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- "The Beckett Zavorek Show:" How One Player Make the Difference in Victory over Dock Spiders - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Growlers Leave Runs on Table in 3-2 Defeat Versus Kingfish - Kalamazoo Growlers
- MoonDogs Take Another Series Sweep - Mankato MoonDogs
- Madison Mallards Come Up Short in Extra Innings - Madison Mallards
- Woodchucks Take Down Mallards in Extras - Wausau Woodchucks
- Dock Spiders Fall to the Chinooks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Duluth Huskies Explode for 15 Runs and 3 Home Runs, Beat the Honkers 15-4 - Duluth Huskies
- Rockers Look to Sweep Rafters Despite Rainy Forecast in Sunday Night Showdown - Green Bay Rockers
- Lumbermen Walk Their Way to 9-3 Victory over Thunder Bay - La Crosse Loggers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.