MoonDogs Take Another Series Sweep

June 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The MoonDogs would take their second sweep against the Minot Hot Tots, winning 7-3!

Sam Stockman (University of Utah) was the MoonDog starter on the mound tonight! Stockman threw 4 innings of work with 5 strikeouts and 20 batters faced.

The Hot Tots would get onto the scoreboard first, scoring 2 runs in the bottom of the second.

Miken Miller (Johnson County CC) would start the scoring for the MoonDogs, hitting his first home run of the season!

Collin Jennings (University of Illinois) would follow up the Miller home run with a two-run home run in the top of the fifth! The Jennings home run would score himself and Sean Griggs (University of Alabama).

Tanner Shumski (Minnesota State University, Mankato) was the first reliever for the MoonDogs. Shumski would throw for 3 innings. In his 3 innings, he would have 2 strikeouts through 13 batters.

The MoonDogs would strike again and give themselves a bigger lead, scoring 3 runs in the top of the seventh. Anthony Avalos (University of Houston) would hit an RBI double, scoring Cooper Milford (Georgia State)! Evan Saunders (Iowa Western CC) would hit a groundout, but that would bring Avalos around to score. To end the inning, Griggs would score on a wild pitch! 6-2 MoonDogs!

To top off their scoring, they would score again at the top of the eighth. Kain Collins (Charleston Southern University) would score on a stolen base!

Jack Wills (University of Evansville) would come in to take over on the mound. Wills would throw for 1.1 innings with two strikeouts. He would take on a total of 8 batters faced.

The Hot Tots would score 1, making the score 7-3 in favor of the MoonDogs.

Our closer today for the MoonDogs was Will Page-Allen (Feather River CC). He would pitch for a total of 0.2 of the inning.

The MoonDogs would end the game on a double play and take home the W today, 7-3! The MoonDogs will be back in action tomorrow against the St. Cloud Rox at the Rock Pile.







