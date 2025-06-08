"The Beckett Zavorek Show:" How One Player Make the Difference in Victory over Dock Spiders

MEQUON, Wis (WYATT BAUMEYER). - Beckett Zavorek stepped onto Moonlight Graham Field as a Chinook for the first time Sunday afternoon, and the Arizona State infielder made his presence felt from the very first pitch.

After reaching base on a two-out single in the first inning, Zavorek created havoc on the bases, stealing both second and third before scoring on an errant throw by Fond du Lac pitcher Colton Angell. There is no doubt the Chinooks' shortstop single-handedly created the first of 10 Lakeshore runs en route to a 10-6 victory over the Dock Spiders.

Lakeshore Chinooks' manager Mikel Moreno said it wasn't a coincidence the team had arguably its best offensive performance with Zavorek in the lineup.

"He delivered with great at-bats, with running the bases and while playing defense," Moreno said.

Zavorek's two-hit, two-stolen base effort came after the shortstop arrived late Saturday night. Moreno said he texted Zavorek around 10:30 p.m., telling him he'd be playing shortstop and hitting third in less than 12 hours.

Beckett's reply, "Sounds like a 'Nooks win."

With Zavorek, the Chinooks are getting a player who isn't afraid to make mistakes, mistakes such as getting thrown out at third base.

"You gotta fail to know what you can and can't do," Zavorek said. "I know my limits, and I will be ready for the future."

When Zavorek didn't manufacture chaos on the field, second baseman Tyler Preece delivered in the clutch with multiple two-out hits with runners in scoring position.

Preece had huge two-out RBI in the sixth and seventh, part of the Chinooks' win in the final four innings.

Preece's ability to remain calm in such high-leverage situations stood out.

"I'm enjoying the moment and not putting pressure on myself anymore," Preece said. "I've been in a few of these moments before, and I'm just enjoying every bit of it."

Preece's adjustments at the plate have led to his clutch plate production as of late, Moreno said.

Preece said since he is one of the team's oldest players, his ability to remain calm during dire moments translates to the entire team.

A team that saw every starter reach base, and every player recorded a hit besides second baseman Esteban Garcia. The Lakeshore offense mashed 10 hits - though only one extra base - against the Dock Spider pitching staff, a staff that held the Chinooks to just 22 hits over the three previous games.

However, it wasn't just the offense that contributed to the Chinooks' victory.

Left-handed pitcher Chance Covert made his Chinooks' debut Sunday and showed why he attended the University of Texas, a consensus top 5 baseball program in the nation.

Covert allowed three runs in four innings, including a pair of walks and a single strike-out. If not for a rain-soaked third inning, Covert worked a very impressive outing for a pitcher who had not thrown in a meaningful game in over a year.

"It was a little nerve-wracking at first, but I used that as fuel," Covert said.

Instead of using the poor, rainy conditions as an excuse, Covert took ownership of his mistakes on the mound.

"I think I got a bit tired out there and started overthinking," Covert said about his three-run third inning. "But I got by my roots and just forgot about it."

The left-hander's debut impressed Moreno, especially on a day when most pitchers wouldn't dare take the mound.

"He's gonna be a really good one for us," Moreno said.

On a day where many individual players stood out, catcher Jack Kleveno's effort flew under the radar.

The catcher reached base four times, including a double and two walks. Add three RBI and two runners caught stealing, and Kleveno had himself quite the day.

Riding momentum across the diamond, the Chinooks welcome in the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for a second time Monday at 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Nater Gray, who recently committed to BYU, will start for the Chinooks.







