Rivets Sweep Royal Oak, Take First Place in Great Lakes East

June 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak, Mich. - The luck ran dry for the Leprechauns as their late surge was too little, too late, and the Rivets swept Royal Oak on the road.

The Rockford Rivets (8-5) get their first road sweep of the season as they took down the Royal Oak Leprechauns (7-6) with a final score of 6-5. The Leprechauns made it interesting towards the end of the game, but in the end, the solid Rivets' pitching held it down. The Rivets overtake Royal Oak and Kalamazoo for the sole first-place position in the Great Lakes East.

The Rivets got out to a solid start in the second following a 1-2-3 inning in the first. Jackson Forbes (Arizona) reached first due to an error by the Leprechauns. Nolan Belcher (Kentucky) came up to bat in the inning and roped an RBI double to left-center, scoring Forbes and giving the Rivets the early lead.

Ethan Delgado (Ecclesia) joined in on the fun in the second as he hit an RBI single to score Belcher. Ean Czech (Wabash Valley) came around to score as well, but he was thrown out at the plate, so the Rivets' lead was 2-0.

Royal Oak responded to the Rivets' second inning with a run of their own. A sacrifice fly from Owen Turner scored the Leprechauns' first run of the game. The Rivets remained in the lead following the second.

The Rivets kept the bats hot in the third as a leadoff triple from Zeb Allen (Central Arkansas) set Kolby Felix (Colorado Mesa) up nicely to score him home. Later on in the inning, it was Belcher again, this time on a fielder's choice, scoring Felix at home. The Rivets finished the top of the third up 4-1.

Allen continued his strong game in the fourth inning. After a walk from WT Jones (Seminole State (OK)), the Sophomore came up to bat. Allen hit an RBI double to left and scored Jones. The Rivets grew their lead to 5-1.

Reece Tarini (Louisiana Tech University) got the start on the bump for the Rivets. The Sophomore saw his first start of the season after mainly being a bullpen arm for head coach Chase Brewster. The Little Rock, Arkansas, native had a great start against the solid Leprechauns lineup. He went 3.2 IP, with one earned run on four hits, and struck out two while not giving up a single walk.

The Rivets kept on scoring in the fifth as a sacrifice fly from Jones allowed Jack Scheri (Wabash Valley) to grow the Rivets' lead to five runs.

Following Tarini's departure from the mound came Gus Allred (Northern Colorado). The redshirt junior had an outstanding outing out of the pen. Allred threw for 3.1 IP, giving up no runs on two hits. He continues to show what has been a solid bullpen so far this season for the Rivets.

The Leprechauns made it scary towards the end of the game. They struck again in the bottom of the eighth. A two-out single scored their second run of the ball game. In the bottom of the ninth, a one-run single and a two-run double made it a one-run ballgame.

Connor Brady (Labette) came on for Luke Guest (Northern Colorado) after Guest struggled in the ninth. Brady came in and shut the door on the Leprechauns' comeback, and the Rivets were victorious 6-5.

As much as the pitching shined today, the offense was solid as well. Allen and Belcher both had great games with Allen going 3-5 with a triple, a double, one RBI and a run scored. He brings his average up to an incredible .563 on the season. Belcher had a double, two RBIs and a run scored in today's affair.

The Rivets take a full one-game lead over the Great Lakes East after the win today. They continue to be on the road with an away game in Madison against the Mallards, followed by a home game against the Mallards once more.

