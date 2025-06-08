Woodchucks Take Down Mallards in Extras

MADISON, WI - Wausau took down Madison in extra innings for the second time this season, as the Woodchucks pulled out a 3-2 win on the road in 10 innings.

The Woodchucks scored two runs in the top of the tenth inning to take the lead and held on in the bottom of the tenth with the game-tying run in scoring position. It helped Wausau get its second extra-innings win over the Mallards this season.

The Woodchucks began the scoring in the top of the fifth, with Josh McClintock (Dodge City CC/Western Illinois) leading off the inning with a double. He moved to third later in the inning, and Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) brought him home on a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

That wasn't the only big play Smith-Johnson made in the game. After Madison tied the game in the eighth, Smith-Johnson made a game-saving catch in left-center field, bumping into the wall as he corralled the ball in to record the final out of that frame.

In the tenth, Smith-Johnson drove in the go-ahead run on an RBI single to make the score 2-1, extending his team-leading hit streak to 13 games. After Smith-Johnson stole his league-leading 17th base of the season, Ryan Pruitt (South Florida) drilled an RBI single into center field that brought Smith-Johnson home. That hit provided a crucial insurance run that would prove to be the difference-maker in Wausau's win.

In the bottom half of the tenth, pitcher Zach Wyatt (Montevallo) came up big on the mound for Wausau. After Madison pushed across a run to make the score 3-2, the Mallards had the game-tying run at second base, with experience hitters in Liam Moreno and Davis Hamilton due up. Wyatt struck out both Moreno and Hamilton to secure the nail-biting win.

Wyatt was part of a stellar pitching staff for the Woodchucks that led them to victory over their rivals. Tyson Potts (Wayland Baptist) put together a second straight quality start, pitching six scoreless innings, walking two and striking out two. The Prescott, Arizona native has only allowed one earned run in his three starts for the Woodchucks this season. Reece Clapp (Bradley) followed him up with a scoreless seventh inning. Clapp still has not allowed a run in his four appearances on the mound this season.

The road trip rolls on for Wausau as they head to Fond du Lac on Monday night to face the Dock Spiders at 6:35 p.m. The Woodchucks have dominated the series so far, winning both games and outscoring the Dock Spiders 30-3.

Wausau's next game at home will be on Thursday, June 12, against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Before that, history will be made at Athletic Park. The Wausau Ignite softball team will play its first-ever game this Tuesday June 10, as they host the La Crosse Steam at 6:35 p.m. Fans can watch all the action at Athletic Park this summer by purchasing tickets at woodchucks.com.







