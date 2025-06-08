Lumbermen Walk Their Way to 9-3 Victory over Thunder Bay

June 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse, Wisc. - The Loggers tie a franchise single game record with 9 stolen bases and take game 1 of the series 9-2 over Thunder Bay. 2044 in attendance at Copeland Park as the Loggers are the first team in the Northwoods League to 10 wins and move into first place with a Waterloo loss to Eau Claire.

The Loggers got another quality start out of Luke Elward (Golden West CC) as he went 5 IP allowing 3 hits and 0 runs earning his second win of the year. La Crosse got the party started in the bottom of the third as the Border Cats walk Mikey Ryan (LSU) and walk in the first run of the game. Eli Small (Kentucky) didn't waste any time however, as he had a bases clearing double bringing the score to 4-0.

La Crosse tallied again in the 5th thanks to an error from Manny Alberto and Eddie Peters (Xavier) came across to score.

The Lumbermen put up another 4 spot in the bottom of the 6th. Thunder Bay walked in 2 more runs before Eli Small had himself another RBI hit, this time a 2 RBI broken bat single into right field scoring Costello (LSU) and Ohland (GCU).

Caden Richardson (Golden West CC) earns himself his second save of the year going 4 IP in relief with 7 strikeouts. Eli Small had an incredible day at the plate going 2-3 with 5 RBI's on the night.

The Loggers will try and sweep the Border Cats at Copeland Park on June 8 at 6:35pm. Gates open at 5:30.







