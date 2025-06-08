Rox Complete Sweep with 4-1 Win, Finish Homestand Monday

June 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (9-3) pulled off some late game heroics against the Bismarck Larks (4-10) at Joe Faber Field on Sunday to secure a weekend sweep at home.

The game started with a lengthy pitcher's duel, as the score stood at just 1-1 by the eighth inning. This began with another solid start by JP Robertson (University of Mississippi), who went five innings with seven strikeouts, allowing just run. Brayton Thomas (Indiana University) and Ryan Beaird (Tarleton State University) followed him up out of the bullpen and delivered nothing but zeros on the scoreboard, as the pair combined for eight strikeouts in four innings of work.

On the offensive end, yet again Dominic Smaldino (University of California) went the distance, scoring a solo home run to tie up the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth. Smaldino has tallied four home runs in just three games played with the Rox.

With the game even at one apiece in the bottom of the eighth inning, Joshua Dykhoff (University of Minnesota-Crookston) stepped into the box with two runners on base for St. Cloud. What happened next, would change the fate of the game. Dykhoff flew the baseball over the right field wall to score three runs and give the Rox the lead for good.

