Madison Mallards Come Up Short in Extra Innings

June 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards forced extra innings, but couldn't come away with a victory on Sunday afternoon against the Wausau Woodchucks at Warner Park.

Mason Buss (Kansas State University) had his best outing of the season, tossing four shutout innings for the Mallards. He didn't allow a single hit and struck out five hitters, lowering his season ERA to 2.25. Tyson Potts (Wayland Baptist University) was impressive for the Woodchucks as well, as he fired six shutout innings.

The Woodchucks got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning, as Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Josh McClintock (Dodge City Community College) to give Wausau a 1-0 lead.

Reece Clapp (Bradley University) took over in the seventh inning after a Woodchucks pitcher was ruled ineligible, and he delivered a scoreless frame to hold onto the 1-0 lead. It was the fourth straight scoreless appearance for Clapp to begin the season.

The Mallards finally got on the board in the bottom of the eighth, as Gavin Brzozowski (Baylor University) hit a sacrifice fly to score Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State University) to tie the ballgame 1-1. Neither team scored in the ninth inning, sending the game to extra innings.

Smith-Johnson came through again for the Woodchucks in the tenth inning, lining an RBI single to left field to give Wausau a 2-1 lead. Ryan Pruitt (University of South Florida) then drove in Smith-Johnson to extend the lead to two runs. The Mallards got one back in the home half, but Wausau was able to hold on for a 3-2 victory.

Zach Wyatt (University of Montevallo) was credited with the win for Wausau, while Joe Husak (Illinois State University) was charged with the loss for Madison.

The Mallards wrap up a three-game home stand on Monday night, when they welcome the Rockford Rivets to Warner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







