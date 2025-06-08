Rockers Come up Short After Early Comeback Push against Rafters

June 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers outfielder Max Humphrey

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers outfielder Max Humphrey(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, WI - A lively Friday night crowd at Capital Credit Union Park witnessed a high-energy battle between the Green Bay Rockers and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Despite an early push from the visitors, the Rockers showed fight before ultimately falling, 15-5.

The Rafters jumped ahead quickly, putting up a four-run first inning to silence the Rockers' faithful early on. But Green Bay responded in the second. Eric Jeon cracked the momentum open with a sharp line-drive into right-center, giving the Rockers some life.

That's when Jalan Jones delivered a sacrifice fly to bring home a run, and Buchanan followed with a clutch swing of the bat, scoring two more to make it a 4-3 ballgame heading into the third.

The game stayed tight through the middle innings, with both teams going scoreless until the seventh. That's when Wisconsin Rapids broke things open again, putting up a three-run frame to push the lead to 7-3.

But the Rockers weren't done yet. In the bottom half, David Ballenilla ripped a two-RBI hit to pull Green Bay within two. With the tying run aboard, the Rockers had a shot- but couldn't bring him across.

The Rafters capitalized in the eighth and ninth innings, taking advantage of a faltering bullpen to score eight more and close the night with a 15-5 final.

The Rockers return to Capital Credit Union Park on Saturday, June 14th, with a home matchup and a postgame performance by The Flight Crew. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.